Getty Image

For as long as LeBron James has been in the NBA, there’s existed a notion that he and his team have a large amount of clout within whatever organization for which he’s playing. That narrative has taken on many different faces, whether it’s framing LeBron as a “coach killer” in regards to guys like Mike Brown, David Blatt and now Luke Walton, or painting him as someone who influences major personnel decisions.

Front offices, especially those in the Cavs organization, have always bristled at the notion that LeBron is a de facto coach and general manager, and have maintained that while LeBron certainly gives input on certain decisions, the notion that he’d ever have final say on a major decision like a coaching change or trade is nonsense. And yet, the narrative that LeBron is in control has only gained steam since he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, from the Anthony Davis trade debacle to the ousting of Walton. And the whispers are bothering the organization.

Per The Athletic, the Lakers, who are in the midst of a coaching search to replace Walton that appears to be down to Tyronn Lue and Monty Williams, are reportedly hesitant of hiring Lue because of his past ties to LeBron.