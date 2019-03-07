Getty Image

As you may have heard, it was a momentous night for LeBron James. Going into the Lakers’ Wednesday night showdown against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron needed just 13 points to pass his idol Michael Jordan for No. 4 all-time in scoring in NBA history. Even LeBron himself tweeted his excitement about reaching the historic milestone prior to tip-off.

Then, midway through the second quarter, LeBron drained a baseline jumper to tie the GOAT, which he followed with a drive to the basket on the ensuing sequence and an and-one layup to overtake his spot on the scoring list.

After the Cavs’ loss to the Nets at Barclays center on Wednesday night, former teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye publicly congratulated their old pal LeBron in the only way they know how, by joking about him being a ball-hog and teasing him about how long it’s taken him to reach this achievement.