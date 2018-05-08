Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers have taken a lot of flak this postseason for the, at times, glaring lack of help from LeBron James’ supporting cast, which the SNL crew expertly spoofed last weekend with a hilarious segment that unfortunately didn’t make it on-air.

There have been a lot of comparisons to the 2007 squad LeBron dragged to the Finals, which is widely considered one of the worst rosters of his 15-year career. Yet starting in Game 7 of their first-round series against the Pacers, a few Cleveland’s complementary players — namely Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, and George Hill — finally showed some signs of life.

Some of them effectively carried that momentum over into their stunning second-round sweep of the Raptors, although there are definitely some who remain MIA, chief among them mid-season acquisition Rodney Hood. Hood has played sparingly this postseason and has made little-to-no impact. Frustrated with his reduced role, he refused to re-enter in the fourth quarter of Game 4, which didn’t sit well among his teammates.

Although many in the organization were reportedly displeased with his behavior, it doesn’t appear that the team will take any disciplinary action.