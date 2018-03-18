Rudy Gobert Is Very Glad The Jazz Didn’t Try Tanking This Year

03.18.18 6 mins ago

Getty Image

The Utah Jazz are among the NBA’s hottest teams having won 21 of their last 23 games to pull into a tie for fifth in the Western Conference, two games clear of ninth.

Utah got off to a tough start to the year having lost star forward Gordon Hayward to Boston in free agency and seeing their current centerpiece Rudy Gobert battle some injury issues. While it took some time and growing pains, the Jazz are now firing on all cylinders and are a team that looks poised to be a tough out come playoff time, led by the efforts of Gobert and rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell.

Gobert is a contender for Defensive Player of the Year, even having missed more than 20 games this season, and he’s very pleased with where the Jazz are right now. After losing Hayward, Utah very well could have decided to hit the reset button, but instead decided to press forward for another playoff run and that seems to be working out quite well for them.

