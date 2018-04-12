One of the wildest developments here in the waning days of NBA season is just how close Russell Westbrook was to averaging a triple-double for the second year in a row. It’s a statistical feat that no one thought was even possible in the modern NBA, yet Westbrook bulldozed his way to that accomplishment in 2016-17 and, very quietly, was very close going into the last game of the 2017-18 season.
He entered OKC’s regular-season final against the Grizzlies needing just 16 rebounds to do it again. Early in the third quarter, Russ corralled his 16th board and once again made history.
Join The Discussion: Log In With