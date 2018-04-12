Russell Westbrook Got 16 Rebounds In 21 Minutes To Average A Triple-Double For The Second Straight Season

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook
04.11.18

Getty Image

One of the wildest developments here in the waning days of NBA season is just how close Russell Westbrook was to averaging a triple-double for the second year in a row. It’s a statistical feat that no one thought was even possible in the modern NBA, yet Westbrook bulldozed his way to that accomplishment in 2016-17 and, very quietly, was very close going into the last game of the 2017-18 season.

He entered OKC’s regular-season final against the Grizzlies needing just 16 rebounds to do it again. Early in the third quarter, Russ corralled his 16th board and once again made history.

