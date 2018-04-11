Russell Westbrook Is Tired Of Hearing Criticism That He’s Padding His Stats With Rebounds

04.11.18 2 hours ago

We’re living in a post-facts world in many ways, and that logic has now somewhat seeped into the NBA. Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons is the best rookie in the league, for example, but there is a debate over whether he’s a rookie. By dictionary definition? Yes, of course he is, but it’s still up for debate.

The latest argument circling the NBA world in the regular season’s final day is whether Russell Westbrook’s potential rebound average is a function of padded stats. Westbrook needs 16 rebounds in his final regular season game to become the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double for two straight seasons.

It’s a statistically remarkable possibility, and one that’s impressive even if he fails to get to double digits on the left side of the decimal point. But as the number needed for the mark solidified, some voices questioned if he is padding his stats somehow by hanging back and grabbing boards. Westbrook was asked about the notion that he pads his rebound stats while talking to the media on Wednesday before the team’s regular season finale against Memphis and flatly dismissed them.

