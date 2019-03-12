Russell Westbrook Explained Why He Told A Jazz Fan ‘I’ll F*ck You Up’ And Would Do It Again

03.12.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Thunder completed a season sweep of the Jazz on Monday night with a 98-89 win in Utah, but all of the focus after the game was on something that happened in the stands and on the OKC bench.

During the game, Russell Westbrook got into it with a heckler, going off on him by saying, “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife.” Video of that verbal altercation, of course, has garnered plenty of attention, with much of the criticism of Westbrook focusing on his bringing the wife into his threat.

Of course, the video only shows what Westbrook says in response and not what the fan says, but after the game his teammate Patrick Patterson detailed what the fan said to set Russ off. Westbrook was asked about the incident by reporters, and confirmed Patterson’s account of what happened and explained why he felt that crossed a line for him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook
TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 8 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 13 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP