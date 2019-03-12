Getty Image

The Thunder completed a season sweep of the Jazz on Monday night with a 98-89 win in Utah, but all of the focus after the game was on something that happened in the stands and on the OKC bench.

During the game, Russell Westbrook got into it with a heckler, going off on him by saying, “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife.” Video of that verbal altercation, of course, has garnered plenty of attention, with much of the criticism of Westbrook focusing on his bringing the wife into his threat.

Of course, the video only shows what Westbrook says in response and not what the fan says, but after the game his teammate Patrick Patterson detailed what the fan said to set Russ off. Westbrook was asked about the incident by reporters, and confirmed Patterson’s account of what happened and explained why he felt that crossed a line for him.