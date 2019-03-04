Russell Westbrook Earned A Technical Foul For Talking To Himself

03.03.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Though we all consider ourselves veteran armchair officials, it’s often difficult to pass reliable judgment on whether a particular technical foul was fair or warranted. Video footage can be misleading, and we don’t have the benefit of audio to hear what’s actually being said out there between players and the officiating crews.

But there were a couple of real doozies on Sunday afternoon. First, Trae Young got whistled for a technical foul – and subsequent ejection, it being his second of the game – for starting down Kris Middleton after a deep three-pointer. Even Middleton himself admitted after the game that he didn’t think Young should’ve been ejected.

Then, just three minutes into the first quarter of the Thunder-Grizzlies game in OKC, Russell Westbrook earned a technical for some sort of outburst following a Jerami Grant free throw.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook
TAGSMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP