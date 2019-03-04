Russell Westbrook Earned A Technical Foul For Talking To Himself

Getty Image

Though we all consider ourselves veteran armchair officials, it’s often difficult to pass reliable judgment on whether a particular technical foul was fair or warranted. Video footage can be misleading, and we don’t have the benefit of audio to hear what’s actually being said out there between players and the officiating crews.

But there were a couple of real doozies on Sunday afternoon. First, Trae Young got whistled for a technical foul – and subsequent ejection, it being his second of the game – for starting down Kris Middleton after a deep three-pointer. Even Middleton himself admitted after the game that he didn’t think Young should’ve been ejected.

Then, just three minutes into the first quarter of the Thunder-Grizzlies game in OKC, Russell Westbrook earned a technical for some sort of outburst following a Jerami Grant free throw.