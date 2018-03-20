Getty Image

Home court advantage manifests itself in a myriad of ways. Sometimes it comes via the refs, who are a little more willing to make calls that favorite the home side. Sometimes it appears when fans are extra raucous and get into the collective heads of the other team. And sometimes, you’ll see it when the person(s) who control the in-arena music decide that the best way to get people fired up is to blare Metallica’s 1991 smash-hit single “Enter Sandman” across the loudspeakers for minutes on end.

That last thing is rather specific, but it did happen on Monday night while the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Golden State Warriors. The fine folks over at Awful Announcing noticed something was going on when the song’s class riff just did not stop while the game was going on.

It’s not even a bit subtle because, well, it’s “Enter Sandman” and at no point in the nearly 30 years since it was released on Metallica’s eponymous album has it ever been described as “subtle.” Here, look, it just kept going for no rhyme or reason.