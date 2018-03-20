The Spurs Blasted ‘Enter Sandman’ Against The Warriors, Much To The Delight Of Jeff Van Gundy

#San Antonio Spurs #ESPN #Metallica
Associate Editor
03.20.18

Getty Image

Home court advantage manifests itself in a myriad of ways. Sometimes it comes via the refs, who are a little more willing to make calls that favorite the home side. Sometimes it appears when fans are extra raucous and get into the collective heads of the other team. And sometimes, you’ll see it when the person(s) who control the in-arena music decide that the best way to get people fired up is to blare Metallica’s 1991 smash-hit single “Enter Sandman” across the loudspeakers for minutes on end.

That last thing is rather specific, but it did happen on Monday night while the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Golden State Warriors. The fine folks over at Awful Announcing noticed something was going on when the song’s class riff just did not stop while the game was going on.

It’s not even a bit subtle because, well, it’s “Enter Sandman” and at no point in the nearly 30 years since it was released on Metallica’s eponymous album has it ever been described as “subtle.” Here, look, it just kept going for no rhyme or reason.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#ESPN#Metallica
TAGSENTER SANDMANESPNJEFF VAN GUNDYmetallicasan antonio spurs

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP