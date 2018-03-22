The Spurs Reportedly Had A Players Only Meeting To Convince Kawhi Leonard To Return

03.22.18

After falling out of playoff seeding for the first time this season after a particularly rough stretch, the Spurs have righted the ship by winning five in a row to vault back into the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They’ve done so without the services of superstar Kawhi Leonard, who continues to sit out due to his quad injury that has kept him out for almost the entire season. Leonard was targeting a return date last week, but pushed that back for an indefinite period of time. The last update we got from the team was Gregg Popovich saying Leonard’s return was contingent on his personal doctors clearing him to return, leaving the choice out of the team’s hands.

Manu Ginobili spoke on Thursday morning with reporters and said the team has had to take the mindset that Leonard isn’t coming back in order to remain focused and not be waiting for him to save them. While that’s what the Spurs are putting out there publicly, there has apparently been a push internally, behind closed doors, from the players to convince Leonard to return for the playoff push.

