Shannon Brown’s Nike Zoom Kobe V iDs

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.15.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

Even though Shannon Brown was say, disappointing in his dunk contest efforts, he did look fresh in his custom-designed Nike Zoom Kobe V iDs. Check out some more pics below:

What do you think? Have you iD’d some Zoom Kobe Vs yet?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSALL STARLOS ANGELES LAKERSNike Zoom Kobe VNikeiDSHANNON BROWNStyle - Kicks and Gear

