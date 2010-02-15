Shannon Brown’s Nike Zoom Kobe V iDs

Even though Shannon Brown was say, disappointing in his dunk contest efforts, he did look fresh in his custom-designed Nike Zoom Kobe V iDs. Check out some more pics below:
What do you think? Have you iD’d some Zoom Kobe Vs yet?
Those look sick but why aren’t they in gold and purple?
there Cavs colors… Does his miss his days with Bron bron?
try Western All-Star colors
Celts fan he wasn’t an all-star. and he wore regular Laker colors in the contest
unrelated:
[www.youtube.com]
sickest FT ever
@Vince
LOL maybe he was having an and 1 flashback
@Shaw – he’s wearing the Western Conf. All Star colors during All Star weekend. Pretty clear what’s going on there unless you’ve got a better guess…
lol @vince, his coach is like “wtf?!”
BREAKING NEWS.
Shannon Browns Shoe deal retracted……..
[www.espn.com]
also offtopic:
[www.nba.com]
notice rose not having #1 anymore since a day or two. deal on the table for either amare or tmac?
BOOOOO SHANNON BROWN BOOOOOO Not till he does something in game to bring me back as a fan of his.
BOOOOOOOO!
wow not alot of comments, where all dem laker fans at?
@ Vince
Yeah what the fuck is that about?
It would be cool if D-Rose wore #25 like he said he was gonna wear.