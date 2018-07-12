Shaq Is Hosting Discovery Channel’s 30th Anniversary Of Shark Week

Shark Week is getting a big dose of Shaquille O’Neal this year. The annual Discovery Channel programming block is bringing the NBA Hall of Famer into the fold to host its week-long event.
The last time the sports world got involved in Shark Week it was a Michael Phelps-sized disappointment, as the best swimmer in Olympic history “raced” a shark in what turned out to be a purely hypothetical sense.
This time, though, Shaq is bringing his best to the table. Discovery Channel’s official Shark Week Twitter account dropped a video previewing the festivities, and it looks like Shaq is going to get right into the action.
