Since the moment LeBron James announced he was signing a long-term deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers, the conversation quickly turned to who the organization would target to play alongside him. Paul George was already out of the question as he chose to remain in OKC, and the Lakers also ended up losing the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes to the Raptors.

They’ve since assembled something of a motley crew of aging vets that they hope will buttress their up-and-coming talent, but there’s still plenty of space available for another star to join the ranks. If they wanted to continue down the route of players nearer the end of their career than the beginning (or in this case comfortably settled into retirement), then Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal has just the man in mind.

On a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the Big Nostradamus made the bombshell prediction that his former teammate Kobe Bryant will come out of retirement to play alongside LeBron this season and proceeded to lay out the details of how it might come to fruition.