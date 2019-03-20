Shaq Is Slated To Perform A DJ Set At Lollapalooza 2019

03.20.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Shaquille O’Neal has always had interests beyond the game of basketball, and throughout his time in the spotlight, one that he has pursued is his love of music. The Hall of Fame center was a major label recording artist while he played in the NBA, with his debut album, Shaq Diesel, reaching platinum status.

Shaq cut his teeth in the music game as a rapper, whether it was dropping an album or showing up in public and asking Kobe Bryant, well, you know. But in recent years, Shaq has done a lot more DJing, traveling around and getting gigs that are almost as big as the man himself.

DJ Diesel has taken the stage for a few major music festivals, and on Wednesday morning, it was announced that the four-time NBA champion will do a set at Lollapalooza this year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lollapalooza#Shaq
TAGSLOLLAPALOOZALollapalooza 2019Shaq
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP