A SportsCenter Anchor Spoiled ‘Game Of Thrones’ Just After It Aired

05.13.19 2 hours ago

HBO

Two massive battles occupied plenty of televisions on Sunday night, with the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones hitting HBO and Game 7 between the Toronto Raptors Philadelphia 76ers playing out simultaneously.

The former was a bloody mess, and spoilers for that episode are ahead in the words written below, so be forewarned. But we’re handling this with much more care than SportsCenter did on Sunday, as the episode that aired right after Kawhi called series in Toronto contained spoilers for an episode that many sports fans, basketball fans especially, did not watch yet.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, right after Thrones wrapped up on HBO and the Sixers were vanquished in Toronto. Astute sports fans noted that that SportsCenter, airing three hours earlier on the West coast, made it to airwaves before the episode even made it to HBO in their time zone.

In the setup to air the highlight package of Game 7, Michael Eaves told viewers about something big that happened in Episode 5, “The Bells.”

