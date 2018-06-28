Getty Image

We’re now less than a week away from the start of free agency, when we’ll finally learn the fate of LeBron James, Paul George, and the rest of this summer’s star-studded crop of players and how their decisions will cause ripple effects across the league, possibly for years to come.

But all the buzz in recent days has surrounded Kawhi Leonard, who after a tumultuous, injury-riddled season in San Antonio has a requested a trade and made clear that he prefers to be dealt to his hometown Lakers. The Spurs, for their part, have insisted that they’re focused on repairing the relationship, and initial reports revealed that the Lakers came away from their opening talks feeling less than optimistic about their chances.

The organization is no doubt feeling the pressure to make a deal for Kawhi, given that it would make landing LeBron this summer significantly more likely, and the most recent reports indicate that they’ve not only resumed talks with San Antonio, but they are taking a much more aggressive approach this time around.