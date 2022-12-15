steph curry
Stephen Curry Is Expected To Miss ‘A Few Weeks’ With His Shoulder Injury

The Warriors dropped to 2-13 away from home on Wednesday night, losing to the Pacers in Indianapolis, but more concerning than another road loss was the early exit from Stephen Curry.

The Warriors’ star guard had to leave the game in the third quarter with a left shoulder injury after reaching in for a steal and quickly pulling his arm away, grasping at his shoulder before leaving for the locker room. There was little in the way of an official update on Wednesday night, as Curry and the team awaited Thursday’s MRI to determine the severity of the injury. While it appears he’s avoided a significant injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Curry is expected to miss “a few weeks” with the shoulder.

That timetable means he’s going to miss the Warriors’ game on Christmas Day against Memphis, and likely won’t return until early January, which is a considerable loss for Golden State (and the NBA). Curry has been carrying the Warriors offensively, averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.6 rebounds per game this season, boasting 50.0/43.4/91.9 shooting splits. Without Curry, the Warriors are going to have to hope that Jordan Poole can regain his form of last year as he figures to get bumped into the starting lineup.

For a team with depth as its biggest issue so far this season, having to navigate a few weeks without Curry will be quite the challenge to even tread water and hang around the West playoff picture, as they currently sit 10th at 14-15.

