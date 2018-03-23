Getty Image

Steph Curry‘s history of ankle injuries briefly caught up to him earlier this season, as the Golden State Warriors‘ superstar has missed the last six games due to a sprained ankle. Curry is slated to return on Friday evening when Golden State plays Atlanta, and when he does, he’ll be doing something he’s never done since switching to Under Armour.

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, Curry’s latest release will be low tops. When he takes the floor in the Curry 5 lows, it will mark the first time in Curry’s career with the sneaker brand that he wears a low top on the floor. To compensate for the reduced ankle support, he will have a pair of ankle braces, which is something he’d do throughout his career.

As Curry told ESPN, he views this as the new shoes as the latest step in the evolution of his game.

“These shoes are an evolution in my signature series and engineered to work in tandem with my braces better than any shoe previously. “I wanted to switch it up a little bit with a light shoe that could help speed the game up for me,” Curry tells ESPN. “It is kind of ironic that I made the switch this season considering my ankle issues, but this shoe is stable and engineered to maximize my performance. I will still wear my ankle braces, but I have total comfort and security in my new shoe.”

Obviously there will be concerns about Curry doing anything that has reduced ankle support, especially coming off of a sprained ankle. But it seems like he’s confident that he’ll be fine and Under Armour tends to agree, so as long as he stays healthy, this is a fine idea.