Getty Image

John Wall’s season is done as the star point guard has opted for surgery on his nagging heel injury. Wall will remain in Washington after surgery for his rehab, wanting to be around the team as they try to find away to the postseason without him.

Given the way Wall’s season has gone to this point, the hope is that surgery can bring back the quickness and burst to his game that makes him such a dangerous player. However, there are some, like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, that have a more pessimistic view of Wall’s decision to opt for surgery and end his season.

Smith, who has been critical of Wall all season, wondered aloud on Twitter as to whether Wall was deciding to have surgery because he’s not playing well this season and was likely to not be an All-Star this year. Wall, in speaking with reporters on Monday, understandably took offense at those comments and responded to Smith by asking ESPN’s top takesmith to meet him in person and talk “man to man” if he has an issue with the way Wall is going about things.