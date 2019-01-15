Steph Curry’s ‘Moon Landing’ Sneakers Sold At Auction For A Good Cause

Getty Image

Steph Curry briefly joined the ranks of the NBA’s notorious tin-hat conspiracy collective earlier this season when he revealed on Kent Bazemore and Vince Carter’s podcast that he believes the moon landing was a hoax. Or, so it seemed.

But the two-time MVP quickly back-peddled on those comments, claiming that it was all a joke and — similar to Kyrie Irving’s rationale — that it was somehow designed to spark debate. NASA responded by inviting him to visit the Johnson Space Center in Houston, and Curry himself also used the opportunity to release a moon-landing-themed version of his signature sneakers.

After announcing he would auction off the signed pair of custom, game-worn Curry 6s, those shoes have reportedly fetched a hefty sum on eBay. And better yet, it’s all for a good cause.