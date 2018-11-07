Getty Image

The Democratic Party is projected to take the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections. It’s a big win for the party, which has not controlled a branch of Congress since Republicans took control of the Senate in the 2014 midterms. It’s also the first time that Democrats will hold control of the House since Republicans took control of the chamber in 2010.

While that’s a positive of Democrats, there were some perceived negatives, like Beto O’Rourke’s inability to beat Ted Cruz and become the first Democratic senator from Texas since 1993. It was a high-profile race, and despite O’Rourke’s impressive war chest of fundraising cash and numerous celebrity endorsements, Cruz came out ahead and will serve his second term as a senator from the Lone Star State.

Despite this, O’Rourke is viewed as a rising political star, and in the aftermath of his loss, his name popped up on Twitter as a potential candidate for the presidency in 2020. One such person making the case for this is Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.