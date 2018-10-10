Steve Kerr Is Excited For The Lakers And Warriors To Finally Be Rivals On The Court

10.09.18 35 mins ago

Getty Image

Expectations are mixed for the 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers, but everyone agrees that the team will be under the microscope after the addition of LeBron James. Not every offseason move executed by Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka was lauded but, in managing to land James, the Lakers invigorated an already rabid fan base and immediately launched the franchise back into the national conversation on a daily basis.

By contrast, the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors aren’t receiving quite as much attention as you may think, particularly after the general hysteria subsided in the wake of the DeMarcus Cousins signing. Still, the stars are now aligned for a potentially interesting rivalry in the Pacific Division and, in short, a few members of the Warriors organization are excited about it.

Head coach Steve Kerr, who has seen just about everything in the NBA as a player, coach and executive, shed light on the situation and indicated that this might be the first time that both sides are in this position at the same time.

“This is probably the first time it’s lined up,” Kerr said on Tuesday, via Nick Friedell of ESPN. “Did Sleepy Floyd get his 29 against the Lakers in one quarter? That would probably be the biggest moment. So for Warriors fans that’s probably the biggest moment of the Laker-Warrior rivalry. I’m sure the Lakers never really looked at it as a rivalry all those years when they were dominating, but this will be fun. We’re in the same division, obviously both teams have a lot of talent and the atmosphere is going to be great. Even in the preseason, I think people are going to be really looking forward to it.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Klay Thompson#Golden State Warriors#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKlay ThompsonLA LAKERSLeBron JamesSTEVE KERR

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 10 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 week ago 26 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP