Steven Adams Perfectly Executed A Missed Free Throw Against The Spurs

Getty Image

The Spurs and Thunder gave us arguably the game of the year on Thursday night when San Antonio won a double overtime thriller behind a career-high 56 points from LaMarcus Aldridge.

Both teams got major contributions from up and down their respective rosters with more than six players in double figures on each side. Russell Westbrook logged an absurd triple double, with 24 points, 24 assists, and 13 rebounds, while Paul George chipped in 30 points and eight boards.

But one of the highlights for OKC came late in the second OT with Steven Adams at the free-throw line and his team trailing by five with just over 12 seconds left.