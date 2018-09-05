Getty Image

The WNBA had a pair of Game 5s in the league semifinals on Tuesday night to determine the teams that will play for a title. In the first game, Elena Delle Donne and the third-seed Washington Mystics took down the No. 2 Atlanta Dream, 86-81, to punch their tickets to the finals for the first time in franchise history.

Game number two featured a fascinating dynamic: The Seattle Storm were the best team in the league this year and boasted both home-court advantage in Game 5 and the league MVP in Breanna Stewart. The fifth-seeded Phoenix Mercury, however, had the greatest trump card in league history in Diana Taurasi, who had never lost a winner-take-all game in her career.

Ultimately, though, neither of those players stole the show in the game. That honor went to Sue Bird, who broke her nose in Game 4 but took the floor on Tuesday. Despite a slow start, Bird turned into a human flamethrower down the stretch, carrying the Storm to a 94-84 victory and an appearance in the finals.