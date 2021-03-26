Thursday, March 25 featured several interesting trades in the NBA world, and one such swap involved the L.A. Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks. The Clippers sent Lou Williams, along with two second-round picks and cash considerations, to Atlanta in exchange for Rajon Rondo, presumably banking on Rondo’s ability to raise his game in postseason settings as he did with the 2019-20 Lakers. While there is room for deep analysis about the motives of both teams involved, an intriguing subplot emerged late on Thursday and it involves Clippers guard Terance Mann.

Mann, who is enjoying one of the best weeks of his career on the floor, spoke to the media after the Clippers’ 98-85 road win over the San Antonio Spurs. He was presumably on the podium, via zoom, due to a 10-point, 12-rebound effort, but Mann made news when he revealed that he’s been carrying a card of Rondo with him since he was in middle school.

Terance Mann shows off his Rajon Rondo NBA rookie card. Says he plans to get the, ‘good luck charm,’ signed by Rondo. Terance tells @MirjamSwanson he was given the card since the 7th or 8th grade when he made the A team on his travel real, and he kept getting better. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/tPubJXj2YI — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 26, 2021

Mann’s earnestness is fantastic here, and it is clear that he is excited to play with Rondo, even saying he’ll have Rondo sign the card upon his arrival in Los Angeles. He also refers to the card as a “good luck charm,” and there is synergy involved with Rondo coming to town just as Mann has scored in double figures in three of the last four games.

Ironically, the two could be competing for playing time with the Clippers, as Mann’s role has increased lately and Rondo is presumably in line for prominent deployment, at least come playoff time, given the haul L.A. sent to Atlanta. Still, it is cool to see this kind of story, and Rondo can certainly impart wisdom on Mann when he arrives.