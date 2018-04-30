Terry Rozier Sent A Parting Shot At Eric Bledsoe By Wearing A Drew Bledsoe Jersey To Sixers-Celtics

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Boston Celtics
04.30.18 2 hours ago

NBC Sports Boston

The Celtics managed to win all four of their home games in the first round to earn a 4-3 series win over the Milwaukee Bucks and punch their ticket for a second round tilt with the 76ers.

Boston managed to topple the Bucks despite injuries to their stars thanks in large part to the efforts of their young core on the perimeter of Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum. Rozier, in particular, was a spark plug for the Celtics early in the series as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead, as he lit up the Bucks and dominated the point guard matchup with Eric Bledsoe.

Those two shared a war of words, with Rozier “accidentally” referring to him as “Drew Bledsoe” prior to the series. Eric Bledsoe was asked about the Rozier matchup after the first two games and responded by asking “who?” and that he didn’t know “who the f*ck” that was. It was one of the strangest playoff beefs and one that Rozier won handily on the court.

On Monday, Rozier sent one final parting shot at the basketball playing Bledsoe by rocking a New England Patriots Drew Bledsoe jersey to Game 1 of Sixers-Celtics, sending a not-so-subtle message about who won their point guard battle.

