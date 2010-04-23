Texas signs All-American point guard Cory Joseph

Along with social networking and a concrete resume of NBA alumni, it looks like one of the best ways for college coaches to land big-time recruits nowadays is to sign up that kid’s friends. And it’s not like if Georgetown had offered Bugaloo a scholarship to get Kyle-Lee Watson — since travel schedules and national schedules allow the best high schoolers in the country ample opportunity to get to know each other, you can entice one five-star kid to your program with the lure of a five-star friend of his.

At Texas, coach Rick Barnes has landed his next great point guard thanks to the buddy system. Class of 2010 senior Cory Joseph committed to the Longhorns earlier today, where he’ll join Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) teammate and fellow All-American Tristan Thompson. Joseph and Thompson were also teammates on the Grassroots Canada AAU squad.

Thompson, a power forward, committed to Texas last year. Surely he was able to help Barnes convince Joseph to follow him. Joseph — who was featured in Dime #56 — was one of the last elite undecided seniors in the country; he chose Texas over Villanova, UNLV, Minnesota and UConn.

Signing Joseph (18.6 ppg, 5.1 apg) allows Barnes to bolster a backcourt that just lost freshman two-guard Avery Bradley, who declared for the NBA Draft, and previous 2010 commit Daniel Bejarano, who decided to go to Arizona.