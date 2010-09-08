The Best Player in the World (right now) dominates in Turkey

If you haven’t been paying attention for the last week and a half, it’s past time now to put Luis Scola on the short list of the best power forwards in the world. (“Not the NBA; the WORLD, Craig!”) The most beastly one-man run of international play we’ve seen since Michael Jordan took on the Monstars continued in yesterday’s battle at the World Championship between Argentina and Brazil, as Scola dropped 37 points (14-20 FG), grabbed 9 rebounds, and iced the game for Argentina down the stretch with one huge bucket after another … With about three minutes left, Argentina was hanging onto a two-point lead when Scola went off. He scored 8 in a row off fadeaways, mid-range pull-ups and runners, then after Marcelo Huertas — who kept Brazil in the game with some ballsy buckets that would have made Sam Cassell dance — hit a triple to bring Brazil within two points again with under two seconds left, Scola sealed it at the line with free throws. It only helped the highlight reel that Scola (30.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 61% FG at the Worlds) was lumbering around drenched in sweat with clumps of hair plastered across his face looking like Swamp Thing … Carlos Delfino needs a green light in Milwaukee. When Scola wasn’t owning the game, Delfino (20 pts) was taking 28-footers and sliding through the lane like water to set up finger rolls. Delfino and Leandro Barbosa (20 pts) could have some LeBron/Carmelo-type shootouts if this were a regular thing … To his credit, The Worst Announcer Ever captured the mood correctly before tip-off: “We fully expect this game to be a barn-burner.” And he actually said it the right way, unlike a certain Mr. Barkley … Lithuania was supposed to get past China fairly easily, but ran into a tougher opponent that most expected. China was up double-digits well into the first quarter before Lithuania took their first lead close to halftime and pulled away in the second half. Linas Kleiza led the way with 30 points … Even when Yi Jianlian (11 pts, 12 rebs) was on the floor, often the Chinese offense ran through Wang ZhiZhi. He’s a totally different player than the one we remember from the NBA (not that he saw a lot of PT in the League). He’s got kind of a lefty poor man’s Rik Smits thing going. And late in the game, PG Liu Wei (21 pts) turned into an Allen Iverson impersonator and almost brought China back … Brazil/Argentina was the Hall of Fame of “I didn’t foul anyone” faces — you could almost sense Manu Ginobili making pained faces in his street clothes — but Wang ZhiZhi’s Duncan face is the worst. He looks like he’s dropping a dry deuce … Actual announcer line: “Sun Yue is called the ‘Chinese Magic Johnson,’ with good reason. He can pass the ball and shoot three-pointers.” … Sean May‘s career with the Nets is over before it began, as he’s been waived. May broke his foot during a workout last week, and won’t be back in time to earn a roster spot … Which album would you pay for first: A compilation of the NBA’s best rappers, or THIS KID? … We’re out like Varejao …