The Best Player in the World (right now) dominates in Turkey

If you haven’t been paying attention for the last week and a half, it’s past time now to put Luis Scola on the short list of the best power forwards in the world. (“Not the NBA; the WORLD, Craig!”) The most beastly one-man run of international play we’ve seen since Michael Jordan took on the Monstars continued in yesterday’s battle at the World Championship between Argentina and Brazil, as Scola dropped 37 points (14-20 FG), grabbed 9 rebounds, and iced the game for Argentina down the stretch with one huge bucket after another … With about three minutes left, Argentina was hanging onto a two-point lead when Scola went off. He scored 8 in a row off fadeaways, mid-range pull-ups and runners, then after Marcelo Huertas — who kept Brazil in the game with some ballsy buckets that would have made Sam Cassell dance — hit a triple to bring Brazil within two points again with under two seconds left, Scola sealed it at the line with free throws. It only helped the highlight reel that Scola (30.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 61% FG at the Worlds) was lumbering around drenched in sweat with clumps of hair plastered across his face looking like Swamp Thing … Carlos Delfino needs a green light in Milwaukee. When Scola wasn’t owning the game, Delfino (20 pts) was taking 28-footers and sliding through the lane like water to set up finger rolls. Delfino and Leandro Barbosa (20 pts) could have some LeBron/Carmelo-type shootouts if this were a regular thing … To his credit, The Worst Announcer Ever captured the mood correctly before tip-off: “We fully expect this game to be a barn-burner.” And he actually said it the right way, unlike a certain Mr. Barkley … Lithuania was supposed to get past China fairly easily, but ran into a tougher opponent that most expected. China was up double-digits well into the first quarter before Lithuania took their first lead close to halftime and pulled away in the second half. Linas Kleiza led the way with 30 points … Even when Yi Jianlian (11 pts, 12 rebs) was on the floor, often the Chinese offense ran through Wang ZhiZhi. He’s a totally different player than the one we remember from the NBA (not that he saw a lot of PT in the League). He’s got kind of a lefty poor man’s Rik Smits thing going. And late in the game, PG Liu Wei (21 pts) turned into an Allen Iverson impersonator and almost brought China back … Brazil/Argentina was the Hall of Fame of “I didn’t foul anyone” faces — you could almost sense Manu Ginobili making pained faces in his street clothes — but Wang ZhiZhi’s Duncan face is the worst. He looks like he’s dropping a dry deuce … Actual announcer line: “Sun Yue is called the ‘Chinese Magic Johnson,’ with good reason. He can pass the ball and shoot three-pointers.” … Sean May‘s career with the Nets is over before it began, as he’s been waived. May broke his foot during a workout last week, and won’t be back in time to earn a roster spot … Which album would you pay for first: A compilation of the NBA’s best rappers, or THIS KID? … We’re out like Varejao …
Sean May is a fat f*ck
Man, I feel bad for Sean May. Dude had so much game. Injureies (which cause weight problems) have taken him out of the L. Dude was going to be nice too.
Congrats dime.
Its about time someone other than me notices that Scola has been the most unstoppable offensive Fiba player so far. This guy is dominating against zone defenses that pack the paint. He needs more touches on Houston as he’s proven he is a legit scorer when given the chance. He simply does not miss.
Also, if you’ve been following the Argentina games, hes shooting a ridiculous 61% from the field. To average 30 is one thing, but to do it while shooting 61% is practically unheard of. To put it in perspective Kobe averages around 45% to get his 30.
Another thing, none of his offense looks forced, everything comes within the flow of the game. The way Delfino (who played amazing today) is dominating the ball you’d think he was the leading scorer, then you look at the final box score and Scola has almost doubled his points.
Thing are looking good for Raptors fans the way Barbosa, and especially Kleiza have been playing. Kleiza is looking like he should be option 1a next to Bargnani next year, he is tough.
Did anyone else notice the abundance of “Rose improved his 3pt shot” articles all over basketball sites today because he miraculously hit 3 yesterday.
It’s funny how much love he gets for averaging 7 ppg while Scola’s averaging over 30 and carrying Argentina by himself.
How many minutes is Luis Scola logging per game in the World Championship? Does this make him susceptible to injuries and fatigue come the NBA regular season?
I guess the old debate on a player’s commitment to his NBA team and that to his country still holds.
I too feel bad for Sean May.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
54 a. Austin Burton does not need to defend my work.
Everyone that can get in the NBA has game, or at the very least a specific specialty they can be used for. Its the off court activities that an athlete does to strengthen themselves physically and mentally while working on their in game.
We need to do an all nba overweight team if it hasn’t been done. Maybe go for all positions instead of these 5 and 4’s who get paid just to be brick walls
I don’t feel bad for Sean May, soul brother had too much soul food! The sould brother ate his way out of the league! Too much grits, bacons, eggs, and kool-aid!
Doggone Chinese does not know squat about B-Ball, Sun Yue ain’t 6’9 and can’t post up!
How about a shout out to the Atlanta Dream?
Angel McCaughtry went nuts (no pun intended) 42pts in the win
and my girl Cappie Pondexter got loose for 36pts in a str8 shootout old school 80’s style.
I know none of you are up on the WNBA but come on, if you a true basketball head then you love it any way you can get it. As long as they are playing good ball i’m watching.
@DIME
You guys have always came up short on this one. Even with a superstar like Cappie Pondexter being traded to NY, you guys still don’t respect the WNBA.
side note: Enis Kanter of KU may not be able to suit up because some a$$hole overseas claimed to have paid him over 100K. That’s some str8 b!tcha$$ness right there homie
Gotta say Alf got Andrew pretty bad there
@j
like that overweight idea. Here I go
Pg – Baron Davis (rumored to be at 240 this summer)
SG – Bobby Simmons
SF – Boris Diaw
PF – Glen Davis
C – Jermome James
LMAO@ 00:38
“My favorite player growing up was Kevin Garnett and now he is my least favorite player”. LMMFAO that is so G of him.
Aw man it didn’t post. Whatever
[www.nba.com]
Is there an NBA player more annoying than Chris Douglas Roberts?
how has Diaw gotten so fat? I could understand if he never played, but the guy play big minutes.
there has to a fatter 2-guard than bobby simmons
Scola is going to eat up USA if they play, i still remember Scola schooling Howard and Bosh in the olympics.
that’s fucking stone cold, alf…
1 good reason why Dime shouldn’t hire alf as one of it’s regular writers:
1. he disses dime’s interns just to get himself in
and speaking of fat, how could you overlook Q?
Q Richardson? He was cut up last season for the Heat. You don’t get ripped when Pat Riley is around, you don’t play.
any list of overweight nba players is incomplete without Eddy Curry somewhere there…
PG – Baron Davis / Jamaal Tinsley
SG – Quentin Richardson
SF – Boris Diaw
PF – Glenn Davis
C – Eddy Curry
Oh, and Oliver Miller is the king of the all-time large team. How could someone be a pro-ball player and carry that?
why is everyone feeling bad for May.. injuries occur when you are not in proper condition.. imagine the pressure his feet must have been under… not a surprise that they broke down… what a waste… he can eat all he wants after he retires, hell, he could open up a steakhouse or a hooters.. all he had to do was wait a few years… no sorrow should be felt for him.. people like Mac and Hill.. thats were my sorrow lies.. the ‘what could have beens of all’, that Magic team could have been a dynasty!!!!!
@s.. real talk.. Oliver Miller ate too many fresh cream doughnuts…
All-Time Fatness / No Muscle Tone
Fat Lever
Antoine Walker
Robert “Tractor” Trailer
THE ROUND MOUND OF REBOUND
Oliver Miller
Today’s Squad:
B-Diddy
Wince Carter
PP
Sheed
ShaQ
Bench: Marcus Williams, Jamaal Tinsley, Big Baby,
@ #14
yeah, my bad… he was fat for so long…
and speaking of “fat-getting-cut”, how’s eddy curry doing btw?
The Rockets gotta be loving this, if they can get Scola playing at a similar level, and a full strength Yao back, that front court would be unfuckwitable. The Yao/Scola combo might be the greatest foreign front court ever, if only they can ever get on the court together.
IMO the Brazil/Argentina game could be the best game of the whole tournament.
@ LMNOP
I do not know about the Yao-Scola combo being the “greatest foreign front court ever”.
How about the just dissolved Mehmet Okur (Turkey), Carlos Boozer (USA), and Andrei Kirilenko (Russia)Jazz trio? :)
Scola has that Sloth from the Goonies look in your pic. “HEY YOU GUYS!”
You guys are fat-ists.
@Diggity Dave: Lol that made me take a second look at Scola in that pic. I feel inclined to give him a Babyruth now lol!
If Scola is Sloth…. does that make Yao “Data”??
@ Alf Maybe, if you get all 3, but i dont think Boozer counts as foreign (military bases in Germany are US soil) and AK and Memo are nice, but as a pair, were never better than the Rockets pair COULD be this season.
Finding a fat 2guard isn’t easy because you have to be in pretty good shape. Q-Rich was the first person that came to mind, but I remember not even recognizing him last season because he lost so much weight. Bobby Simmons was next in line in my head (Depaul connection).
I also considered moving Baron to SG, and putting Sherron Collins at PG.
All-Time fat team
PG – Khalid El-Ahmein
SG – Q-Rich from 2yrs ago
SF – Robert Tractor Traylor (couldn’t leave him out)
PF – Oliver Miller
C – Jerome James (Seriously i’ve never seen a more out of shape athlete than Jerome, worse than former MLB pitcher Bartolo Colon)
No mention of Mike Sweetney? For the out of shape team.
O.Miller had mad skills… if he could keep in shape, he would have been an all-star.
cant touch the god
Dont forget Shawn Kemp after he went to the Cavs
I’m with Ekstor…. O.Miller had tools!!
Barkley once said… “Oliver could be an All-Star in this league if he learned 2 words… I’m full”
Kevin Duckworth
Scola has heart. You cant teach that. Dude is underrated
HOw good has Kleiza been these championships???? just consistently going off
Chicagorilla
There have been more outshaped dudes than bartolo besides
The man could throw 100mph in the 7th.
Milos TEODOSIC just ended Spain’s tournament run with a ridiculous 3 point shot with 3sec left. WOW
@ JAY
LMAO at the Barkeley sound bite.. man dude should have a book published of the quotes hes dropped lmao
@ Scola fans
F#$k Luis Scola and the horse he rode in on lol and i say that with the utmost respect.. that h#$o almost led the charge the knocked us out during that 7 game series..
I BEEN saying dude is underrated ever since then..
@Ian,
You must didn’t see Bartolo when he last played for the whitesox
Plus I couldn’t think of the one dudes name who used to pitch for the Yankees who was really fat and just looked like a fat slob. He could pitch his a$$ off though. White guy. bald head. Goatee. whatever, Colon was a fat a$$ too lol
Scola has showed incredible confidence and a beautiful shooting touch in this competition. But it must also be noted that his teammates’ passing game helps put him in a good rythm.
@ Ian and ChiTown
Fat dude who pitched for the Yankees and retired??
David Wells???
Gotta be lmao
@Lakeshow
Yes Wells. Man that dude was an embarassment to pro baseball everytime he took the mound. Up until he started pitching of course.