How To Watch ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ Documentary On The Chicago Bulls

For nearly two years, anticipation has been building for ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ documentary, with a (very) deep dive into Michael Jordan and the NBA title-winning 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. Originally, the much-ballyhooed, 10-hour presentation was scheduled to be released in June but, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing shifts all over the sports calendar, there was clamoring for ESPN to move up the release and, ultimately, that came to fruition with the decision to air the product beginning on April 19.

The series will be unveiled in one-hour episodes, with sets of two broadcast on the same night. In addition, ESPN made the decision to have two different versions on the air simultaneously, with one operating in “uncut” fashion on ESPN and the other edited to remove some of the more colorful language on ESPN2. Beyond that, consumers outside the United States will be able to view the documentary on Netflix the next day, with episodes dropping at 12:01 am PT on Mondays, beginning on April 20 and progressing over five weeks.

Whether you are a basketball die-hard or simply a casual sports fan, there is something for everyone with this documentary, and the full schedule of broadcasts is here, courtesy of ESPN.

Sunday, April 19

9 p.m. ET — Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 1

10 p.m. ET — Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 2

Sunday, April 26

7 p.m. ET — Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 1

8 p.m. ET — Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 2

9 p.m. ET — Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 3

10 p.m. ET — Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 4

Sunday, May 3

7 p.m. ET — Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 3

8 p.m. ET — Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 4

9 p.m. ET — Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 5

10 p.m. ET — Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 6

Sunday, May 10

7 p.m. ET — Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 5

8 p.m. ET — Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 6

9 p.m. ET — Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 7

10 p.m. ET — Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 8

Sunday, May 17

7 p.m. ET — Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 7

8 p.m. ET — Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 8

9 p.m. ET — Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 9

10 p.m. ET — Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 10