The NBA All-Iron Man Team

If you’ve managed to miss the relentless flood of commercials — they were even on the ring posts during the Floyd Mayweather vs. Shane Mosley fight — you might not know that Iron Man 2 hits movie theaters nationwide today. (Seriously, the ads are ridiculous; we saw some Tony Starks-shaped donuts at a coffee shop this morning.)

When the first Iron Man came out a couple years ago, the Dime office was empty by mid-afternoon as everybody went to watch it. This might be another short Friday, too. But before everybody breaks out, here is our NBA All-Iron Man squad:

PG – Jason Kidd: He’s going to play until he’s 40-something, and he’ll still be putting up 10 points, 5-6 boards, 9-10 assists and 2 steals a night. Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said he plans to reduce J-Kidd’s minutes next season and give Roddy Beaubois some more PT, but we’ll believe it when we see it.

SG – Kobe Bryant: It’s like a game to him. How far can I push my body and still be better than everybody else before things (or my skills) start falling off? Kobe has been going hard for over 1,100 games where he’s tried to carry an entire team on his back almost every night, even when he didn’t have to. And he says he feels invincible.

SF – Gerald Wallace: Granted, “Crash” misses a lot of games with injuries, but have you seen the punishment he takes? We’re surprised he can still run.

PF – Carl Landry: He got shot in the leg, then came back and played three weeks later. He got an elbow-full of teeth knocked out, then put up a career-high 27 points the following game.

C – Ben Wallace: He’s carved out a borderline Hall of Fame career as a 6-9 center, winning four NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards and winning a ‘chip. How does he do it? Toughness, fearlessness, and being built like a piece of granite with limbs. Big Ben was supposed to be washed up, but this season he pulled down 8.7 boards in just 28 minutes per game.

Bench — Dwyane Wade, Ron Artest, Allen Iverson, Kenyon Martin, Paul Pierce, DeJuan Blair, Ime Udoka

(Why Udoka? Allow Dime reader Celts Fan to share: “I’ve heard a story about him back in the day on the Nigerian national or club team being in the middle of a riot on the court — started by the fans, they were the away team — and Udoka just cleaning house with the fans that wanted to test him until people just stopped. According to the story, he basically single-handedly stopped a riot with your bare hands.)