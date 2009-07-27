The Lakers Need To Sell These Next Season

07.27.09 9 years ago 13 Comments

Jerry Buss should mandate that these puppet hands be sold immediately beginning next season instead of the lame #1 foam fingers. Besides, who wants to wave a foam hand with one finger when you can wave a puppet hand rocking four championship rings?

I can only imagine how many free throws LeBron would miss in the Staples Center with all of Lakers Nation waving these puppet hands around.

What do you think?

Source: Hypebeast

