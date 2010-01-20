TIK MAMBA Watch

Just like our present from yesterday, UPS has been kind to the Dime office recently. So with All-Star coming up, we’ve got ourselves a hot new timepiece to show off when we’re rubbing elbows with Jay-Z and LeBron. Check out the limited edition TIK MAMBA from the Oregon-based crew, TIK Watches, inspired by the Black Mamba himself, Kobe Bryant.

Measured at 46mm in diameter, the TIK MAMBA feature a premium grade stainless steel casing and bezel. The wristband is genuine leather with an embossed python pattern, and the signature clasp holds the oversize dial crown in place. Limited to only 300 units each individually numbered (we got No. 1), the TIK MAMBA is something all KB24 should have in their collection.

The TIK MAMBA is currently available at TIK online store for $124.00.

