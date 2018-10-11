Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves are apparently tired after fighting the storm that was Jimmy Butler’s return to practice for the club on Wednesday, so they’re talking a bit of a break just days before the start of the regular season.

A day after a fiery practice for the Timberwolves that featured an animated Butler calling out his teammates in practice and a pre-planned ESPN interview afterwards, the team will not be giving the star a chance to repeat the performance. The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported on Thursday morning that the team would not hold practice or have media availability that day.

Timberwolves will not practice today. No media availability. Of course — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 11, 2018

NBA teams all do this a bit differently, but they usually give the media some notice on when they’ll be allowed to talk to players and coaches after practice, or at least access a media work room to get ready. Some teams will send out emails or have private Twitter feeds only media members can follow, or even a text message situation where everyone on a list can get quick updates.