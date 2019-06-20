The Timberwolves Have Reportedly Traded Dario Saric And No. 11 To Phoenix For The Sixth Pick

06.20.19 33 mins ago

Getty Image

The hour leading up to the 2019 NBA Draft was not lacking for excitement, as multiple major trades went down involving top 10 picks.

First, the Hawks traded a major haul, including the Nos. 8 and 17 picks this year, to the Pelicans for No. 4 overall and the right to take DeAndre Hunter (or Cam Reddish, possibly). Shortly after that trade went down, the Timberwolves jumped into the fray, moving the 11th pick and Dario Saric to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 6 overall selection, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Around The Web

TAGS2019 NBA DraftMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESPHOENIX SUNS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP