The hour leading up to the 2019 NBA Draft was not lacking for excitement, as multiple major trades went down involving top 10 picks.

First, the Hawks traded a major haul, including the Nos. 8 and 17 picks this year, to the Pelicans for No. 4 overall and the right to take DeAndre Hunter (or Cam Reddish, possibly). Shortly after that trade went down, the Timberwolves jumped into the fray, moving the 11th pick and Dario Saric to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 6 overall selection, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.