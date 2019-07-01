Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ reported interest in D’Angelo Russell was well known, and Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t make it a secret that he wanted to be teamed up with his good friend this summer.

However, plans changed and Russell received a full four-year max from the Warriors as part of a sign-and-trade that sent him to Golden State and Kevin Durant to the Nets. How long Russell remains with the Warriors is unknown, as there are already reports the deal was to bring in a tradeable asset for the future, but for now he’s headed to Golden State.

The Timberwolves will get involved in the deal, but not to get the guard they so coveted. Instead, Minnesota will take on Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham, along with some cash, as those two players get redirected from the Bay to the land of lakes, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.