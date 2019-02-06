Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers already made an “all-in” trade during the 2018-19 season, acquiring soon-to-be free agent swingman Jimmy Butler after his relationship with the Minnesota Timberwolves deteriorated. However, Sixers GM Elton Brand and company didn’t stop there in pursuit of a title run this season, as Philadelphia reportedly pulled the trigger on a six-player deal involving the acquisition of Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris.

Sources: Clippers and Sixers have agreed to trade Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, 2020 first-rounder, 2021 unprotected 1st via Miami and two second rounders. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

The deal hasn’t been announced by either side just yet but Harris essentially “confirmed” the reporting in an amusing way.