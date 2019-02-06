The Philadelphia 76ers already made an “all-in” trade during the 2018-19 season, acquiring soon-to-be free agent swingman Jimmy Butler after his relationship with the Minnesota Timberwolves deteriorated. However, Sixers GM Elton Brand and company didn’t stop there in pursuit of a title run this season, as Philadelphia reportedly pulled the trigger on a six-player deal involving the acquisition of Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris.
The deal hasn’t been announced by either side just yet but Harris essentially “confirmed” the reporting in an amusing way.
