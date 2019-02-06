The Sixers Reportedly Pulled Off A Six-Player Trade To Acquire Tobias Harris From The Clippers

02.06.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers already made an “all-in” trade during the 2018-19 season, acquiring soon-to-be free agent swingman Jimmy Butler after his relationship with the Minnesota Timberwolves deteriorated. However, Sixers GM Elton Brand and company didn’t stop there in pursuit of a title run this season, as Philadelphia reportedly pulled the trigger on a six-player deal involving the acquisition of Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris.

The deal hasn’t been announced by either side just yet but Harris essentially “confirmed” the reporting in an amusing way.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSLos Angeles ClippersPHILADELPHIA 76ERSTobias Harris

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 18 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 1 day ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP