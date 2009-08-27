Top 10 Worst NBA Free Agent Signings of the Past Decade

Ball Don’t Lie has a great post today that breaks down the 10 worst NBA free agent signings of the past 10 years – beyond just the obvious Jerome James nonsense.

You look at the list and you can’t help just shaking your head at some of the numbers paid out to guys who, for the most part, were clearly not worth their monster contracts. And then you get to the top three and start laughing because the absolute worst signings of the decades were all put together by the Knicks.

Check it out and tell us – what other signings deserve to be on the list? Bobby Simmons‘ five-year, $47 million 2005 free agent deal immediately comes to mind.