Top 10 Worst NBA Free Agent Signings of the Past Decade

Ball Don’t Lie has a great post today that breaks down the 10 worst NBA free agent signings of the past 10 years – beyond just the obvious Jerome James nonsense.
You look at the list and you can’t help just shaking your head at some of the numbers paid out to guys who, for the most part, were clearly not worth their monster contracts. And then you get to the top three and start laughing because the absolute worst signings of the decades were all put together by the Knicks.
Check it out and tell us – what other signings deserve to be on the list? Bobby Simmons‘ five-year, $47 million 2005 free agent deal immediately comes to mind.
Pad Porn – $50 Million Contract.
Out of the time frame but that dude Seattle signed — Jim Mackcalvain or something. Shawn Kemp was pissed off over that!
Sammy,Elton Brand,this year Hedo and Gortat.
@ doc –
Kyle Korver’s deal was pretty crazy too when he originally signed it with the Sixers wasn’t it?
Hell yeah,and Willie Green got all that money AFTER he tore his knee.Billy King was a sucker wasnt he.I wouldnt pay Willie 7.00 a hour to play for my team.
Jerome James….
Loul Deng deal is pretty horrible, but still a bit too early to tell…um…Raef Lafrentz?
oops, i forgot to add Tim Thomas to the list….
@doc –
You’re 100% right – King gave Willie that huge deal after the dude ripped up his knee and before he even got back on the court. It was almost like he was giving him the contract just to be nice. So crazy.
No Stephon Marbury?
The guy got $60 Million/3 years to be a jackass.
If Gilbert Arenas doesn’t play well this coming season, he’ll be in that list, at least top 5, easy…
LOL @ The pics of Isiah… I’m with sh!tfaced…if Arenas doesn’t heal from the injury and play well, then yep…
Erick Dampier- what has he done since Dallas gave him that bread….? SHIT!
Wack ass KENNY THOMAS!!!…been rotting away on the kings bench…should have just ate the bad webber contract instead of taking back K9’s contract keeping the kings hamstrung by the salary cap ever since…
any list without gilbert arenas is incomplete.
i agree with most of that list, but the fact that kwame brown even has a contract is worthy of being on that list.
you could make strong cases for,
starbury
keith van horn
elton brand
maggette
okafor
jason richardson
randolph
baron davis (he’s good but not $13.5 per good)
darius miles
kenyon martin
jermaine o’neal
juwan howard
allen houston
What about Mark Blount making 8M a year being a 3rd string center and playing 5 minutes a game.
also of note were:
jazz bidding against no one to sign jarron collins for like 4 years at the rate of like $2 mill per
not to be outdone, they bid against themselves and this year harpring is going to be making $6.5 million . . . seriously? harpring? he doesn’t even play basketball out there, he plays football.
now i’m convinced isiah f*cked up reaaaaaaal bad. man.
Someone beat me to Mark Blount but I’m shocked we haven’t heard the immortal Brian Cardinal’s name pop up yet.
Scalabrine? Madsen?
Bucks killed it with Simmons, Gadzuric, Redd, and now Bogut, crazy money for dudes who get hurt all the time or just aren’t any good.
Whatever Brian Scalabrine makes to sit there watching Celtics games and pretending like he earned something, it’s too much money. What’s the going rate for an ugly male cheerleader that talks too much and takes up bench space?
Beno Udrih
Joe Smith not with his play, but cause he cost minnesota there draft picks
Scal’s deal was pretty terrible Prof. It’s 3M per FOR FIVE FUCKIN YEARS. Thank God this is year 5.
Rashad Lewis must love himself some O.Magic
mark blount…. he should pay to play!
Atlanta – Marvin Williams
Boston – Brian “Cornholio” Scalabrine and Candace Parker’s Husband… Shit he ain’t worth the money he’s earning from the Celts, not even worth marrying candace.
Chicago – Luol Deng
Cleveland – Varejao “Divac 2009”
Dallas – Erick “Dump truck” Dampier
Golden State – Corey “Co-relax” Maggette – what’s he doin now? relaxin’…
Houston – T-Mac – The Gingerbreadman… Mr. Glass Knees
Indiana – Jamaal Tinsley
Clippers – not on free Agents, but on their draft picks… crossing my finger for Blake Griffin
Milwaukee – Michael Redd
Minnesota – Troy Hudson (After gettin’ Paid he bailed, by the way whoopee wants her hair back)
New York Knicks – everyone that Isiah signed on his stint.
New Jersey – Bobby Simmons
New Orleans – Peja Stoinka.. wtf stojakovich
Orlando – them signing gortat, and placing him as a backup.
Philadelphia – Elton “C*ck in Hand” Brand
Portland – Draft Picks.
Phoenix – should’ve signed D’Antoni with bigger money.
Sacramento – Kenny Thom-ass hurting on the bench
Washington – Gilbert Arenas, if he doesn’t pan out this season then mayne… he can hibachi his way out of the NBA, and on to the special olympics…
i’m out like yinka dare…
Anderson Varejao! Dude hasn’t played a game with his new contract but automatically belongs on the top 10 right away!
too many to name; but if i had to guess just google isiah, knicks, and free agent signings. im sure a reputable top 10 could be found
Ben Gordon new detroit deal should be on the list. He is not worth it. Kenyon martin, andrew Bynum and Chauncey Billips extension from Detroit
Only ‘rare air’ at no.20 got it right….Dan Gadzuric from Milwaukee, dude averaged 4ppg and 3rpg and he earns 7Mil per year, sickening
Anderson Varejao, Quentin Richardson, Michael Olowankandi, Mark Blount, Calvin Booth
most of the NBA players are OVERPAID!!!
jared jefferies for the fact that his contract screwed the knicks over. his deal wasn’t bad but 30 mil over the term and the team has to pay that exact amount in luxury tax.