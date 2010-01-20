Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys

When it comes to NBA jerseys, there’s probably no bigger popularity contest or indicator. Sure some T-Mac fans can sit at home and keep voting for him to start in the All-Star Game, but are they rushing to the NBA Store in New York City or shopping on NBAStore.com for his threads? I don’t think so. With that in mind, here are the NBA’s Most Popular Jerseys since the start of the 2009-10 NBA season.

1. Kobe Bryant â€“ Lakers

2. LeBron James â€“ Cavaliers

3. Dwight Howard– Magic

4. Derrick Rose â€“ Bulls

5. Dwyane Wade â€“ Heat

6. Kevin Garnett â€“ Celtics

7. Chris Paul â€“ Hornets

8. Paul Pierce â€“ Celtics

9. Shaquille O’Neal â€“ Cavaliers

10. Pau Gasol â€“ Lakers

11. Carmelo Anthony â€“ Nuggets

12. Steve Nash â€“ Suns

13. David Lee â€“ Knicks

14. Allen Iverson â€“ 76ers

15. Kevin Durant â€“ Thunder

While nothing on this list is too shocking, here are a couple observations:

– How is David Lee on this list? Sure he plays in New York and is the fan favorite, but to see more jerseys than Durant (and even Iverson) is kind of crazy to me.

– Next year, a lot of these guys are going to sell even more jerseys after they switch teams in free agency. I’m looking at you Bron, Shaq and Lee.

– Why is no one buying Dirk Nowitzki jerseys? And where is Brandon Jennings on this list? I can understand why no one wants an Amar’e Stoudemire or Chris Bosh jerseys, because they’re soon to be throwbacks.

– I wonder how many jerseys Gilbert Arenas sold this year, and what the NBA did with all the extra stock when he was suspended.

– Does anyone, besides Austin, own a Tim Duncan jersey?

– When will Brandon Roy crack the Top 15?

What are your thoughts?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.