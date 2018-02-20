The Raptors Don’t Plan To Bring Vince Carter Back This Season If He Becomes Available

#Vince Carter
Associate Editor
02.19.18

Getty Image

There has been plenty of chatter surrounding the Toronto Raptors and Vince Carter having a reunion at some point in the future. Despite the fact the two sides had a messy breakup more than a decade ago, Raptors president Masai Ujiri made it sound like the team hopes to bring him back eventually, while Carter has said he would like it if the franchise retired his jersey some day.

With the Sacramento Kings sitting at 18-39 on the year and in perfect position to tank, it doesn’t make much sense for them to keep Carter around. Carter is someone who deserves the opportunity to ring chase, and if it makes sense for both sides, he would be a great buyout candidate. Who knows if the Kings agree with that, but as a veteran on a team gunning for the most ping pong balls and playing time for young dudes, Carter doesn’t really fit in Sacramento.

Unfortunately, in the event that happens, Toronto reportedly has no interest in bringing him on board. That comes via Josh Lewenberg of TSN, who tweeted that despite some “internal debate,” the franchise has ultimately decided this isn’t the time for him to come back.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Carter
TAGSSACRAMENTO KINGSTORONTO RAPTORSVINCE CARTER

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP