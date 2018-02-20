Getty Image

There has been plenty of chatter surrounding the Toronto Raptors and Vince Carter having a reunion at some point in the future. Despite the fact the two sides had a messy breakup more than a decade ago, Raptors president Masai Ujiri made it sound like the team hopes to bring him back eventually, while Carter has said he would like it if the franchise retired his jersey some day.

With the Sacramento Kings sitting at 18-39 on the year and in perfect position to tank, it doesn’t make much sense for them to keep Carter around. Carter is someone who deserves the opportunity to ring chase, and if it makes sense for both sides, he would be a great buyout candidate. Who knows if the Kings agree with that, but as a veteran on a team gunning for the most ping pong balls and playing time for young dudes, Carter doesn’t really fit in Sacramento.

Unfortunately, in the event that happens, Toronto reportedly has no interest in bringing him on board. That comes via Josh Lewenberg of TSN, who tweeted that despite some “internal debate,” the franchise has ultimately decided this isn’t the time for him to come back.