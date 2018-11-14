Tracy McGrady Explained Why He Thinks Carmelo Anthony Should Retire

Getty Image

After news emerged last weekend that the Houston Rockets were preparing to part ways with Carmelo Anthony just 12 games into the season, there’s still a million-dollar question that remains: where does Melo go from here? The former All-Star forward and future Hall of Fame inductee hasn’t aged particularly gracefully, which could be a major hurdle to his NBA prospects.

Melo started a steep decline last season in OKC, which has bled over into his brief time in Houston. Though there are teams out there still willing to take a chance on him, it will certainly be in a reduced role and not in the role that a player like Anthony may command. Therein lies the quagmire.

With how odd this situation is on the whole, at least one former NBA superstar believes retirement might be not be a bad route at this point in Anthony’s career. Here’s what Tracy McGrady had to say on The Jump on Tuesday.