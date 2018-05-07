Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors probably aren’t going to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals after running into the buzzsaw that is LeBron James and dropping the first three games to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With that in mind, whispers are already percolating that the Raptors could make sweeping changes in the off-season and, even after a season in which his team secured the No. 1 seed on the strength of 59 wins, head coach Dwane Casey could reportedly be on the hot seat.

However, the notion that Casey’s job could be in jeopardy did not sit well with Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue and he let the world know about it in advance of Game 4.