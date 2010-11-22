Undefeated and Converse have been collaborating with one another for a minute, but this Friday’s release of the Undefeated x Converse Poorman Weapon is by far my favorite piece to drop to date. So forget waiting in line outside Best Buy for a 150-inch 3D TV, and get to your local Undefeated shop to cop a pair of these.

