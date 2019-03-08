Under Armour

Friday marks International Women’s Day and to celebrate, Under Armour is releasing a special pair of signature sneakers for its most prominent basketball player. The company announced that Curry 6s in a unique colorway will be released on March 8 to celebrate the day. Unlike past editions of Steph Curry’s signature kicks, though, these will have an extra special touch.

You might recall a few months back that Curry received a letter from Riley Morrison, a 9-year-old girl who wrote about her dismay about Curry’s last sneaker being unavailable in girls sizes. Seeing this letter from Morrison resonated with Curry, who wrote back and spoke to Under Armour for two days, promising to correct this and have something special in the cards for International Women’s Day.

According to a release, Morrison helped design some details on the upcoming sneakers, which feature a purple, deep orchid, and white color scheme.