Victor Wembanyama Officially Declared For The 2023 NBA Draft

In a surprise to absolutely no one, French big man Victor Wemanyama has officially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama is projected to be the first overall selection in the draft after completing his season with Metropolitans 92.

The 7’4 center has displayed a once in a generation skill set for a player at his size — it’s not too often you see a player compared to both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Durant. Better yet, Wembanyma has been a highlight machine with one-legged three-point floaters and putback dunks that seem like they should not be possible.

The future NBA superstar went on ESPN’s NBA Today on Friday afternoon to make his official declaration.

The NBA recently flattened the lottery odds to discourage blatant tanking, but that did not stop a few NBA teams from load managing their way to the bottom of the standings. And while Adam Silver may frown up that, Wembanyama is absolutely worth it and everyone in the NBA knows it. Wembanyana’s games in France were routinely streamed on the NBA app, which is a first for a European prospect. He is the most highly-anticipated prospect to enter the draft since LeBron James, and following the NBA Draft Lottery on May 16, we’ll learn where he’s going to spend the start of his career.