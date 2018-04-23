The Walmart Yodeling Kid Wants To Duet With Kyrie Irving For Some Reason

#Kyrie Irving
04.23.18 60 mins ago

Getty Image

Mason Ramsey can attest to the power of social media, as he has found himself on stage at Coachella and massively famous because video of him yodeling in a Walmart went viral and became an instant meme. I knew the day would come when the Walmart yodeling kid became sports and that day was Monday.

Ramsey responded to a question from the Cracker Barrel Twitter account, which is a phenomenal statement in and of itself, and revealed that his dream duet partner would be Boston Celtics All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving
TAGSKYRIE IRVINGWALMART

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 week ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP