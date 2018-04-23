Getty Image

Mason Ramsey can attest to the power of social media, as he has found himself on stage at Coachella and massively famous because video of him yodeling in a Walmart went viral and became an instant meme. I knew the day would come when the Walmart yodeling kid became sports and that day was Monday.

Ramsey responded to a question from the Cracker Barrel Twitter account, which is a phenomenal statement in and of itself, and revealed that his dream duet partner would be Boston Celtics All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.