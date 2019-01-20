Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins is back on the floor for the Golden State Warriors, and everyone involved in the comeback endeavor seems to be having fun. The Warriors loved his first appearance with the Warriors on Friday night and threw down a dunk that gave us a brief glimpse of what he can do.

It will be a while before Cousins is fully operational with Golden State and the team’s being careful with Cousins, it’s safe to say Cousins and the Dubs are getting along swimmingly. But one thing that’s taken a bit of getting used to for Golden State is what Boogie listened to during his long rehab process. Cousins was recovering from an achilles injury and had a lot of time at the gym and in physical therapy. That means a lot of time to listen to music as you try to get better. And unlike most athletes who prefer fast-paced music to work out, Cousins is very different.