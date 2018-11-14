A Warriors Player Who Thinks Kevin Durant Will Leave Believes The Team ‘Protected’ Him From Draymond Green

Is the Warriors dynasty at the end of its rope? If it is, then what will bring the end may be what has destroyed so many teams in the past: Drama and players just getting tired of being around each other. Kevin Durant and Draymond Green let aired some private dirty laundry in public during a Monday loss to the Clippers. Green didn’t give Durant the ball at the end of the game, which led to on-court frustration from Durant.

When Green turned the ball over, the frustration from Durant only grew. Green, angry with Durant’s reaction, fired back. He reportedly called him some words that you shouldn’t say to anybody, which led to a one-game suspension. Green also reportedly called out Durant for his impending free agency. The fallout of this has been bad, so much so that one Warriors player thinks this could be the end of Durant in Golden State.

