Getty Image

Drake has been prominently involved throughout the Toronto Raptors’ run to the 2019 NBA Finals, sitting in his familiar courtside seats whenever his hometown squad has been in the 6 this spring. He’s popped up during the first two game of the Finals, too, jawing at one point or another with a few players who suit up for the Golden State Warriors.

With the series shifting to Oracle Arena for Games 3 and 4, though, Drake is replaced by Warriors fan celebrities, like Guy Fieri and E-40. But Drake’s presence still looms large, and before the action tipped off on Wednesday night, the Dubs began trolling.

Robert Littal of Black Sports Online captured a video from pregame warmups that showed the in-arena music. The choice of song was none other than “The Story of Adidon,” Pusha T’s scathing diss track directed at Drake that dropped last May.