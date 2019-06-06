Drake has been prominently involved throughout the Toronto Raptors’ run to the 2019 NBA Finals, sitting in his familiar courtside seats whenever his hometown squad has been in the 6 this spring. He’s popped up during the first two game of the Finals, too, jawing at one point or another with a few players who suit up for the Golden State Warriors.
With the series shifting to Oracle Arena for Games 3 and 4, though, Drake is replaced by Warriors fan celebrities, like Guy Fieri and E-40. But Drake’s presence still looms large, and before the action tipped off on Wednesday night, the Dubs began trolling.
Robert Littal of Black Sports Online captured a video from pregame warmups that showed the in-arena music. The choice of song was none other than “The Story of Adidon,” Pusha T’s scathing diss track directed at Drake that dropped last May.