DeMarcus Cousins made what’s been the surprise move of free agency in the NBA thus far, picking up from New Orleans to join the defending champion Golden State Warriors. The move is not one of necessity but of luxury for Golden State, which already has the best roster in the NBA and three titles in four years.

Cousins picked Golden State over the Celtics, and the Lakers had a chance to sign him at a similar rate but decided to go another route.

While the Lakers said they couldn’t wait around to let Cousins get healthy while the rest of the team progressed through the season, the Warriors have exactly that luxury. Which is why Cousins landing in Oakland makes so much sense. And the team has made it clear there’s no need to rush Cousins and his achilles injury back onto the court.