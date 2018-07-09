Warriors GM Bob Myers Says The Goal For Rehabbing Boogie Cousins Is ‘Playoffs’

#NBA Summer League 2018 #Golden State Warriors
07.09.18 54 mins ago

Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins made what’s been the surprise move of free agency in the NBA thus far, picking up from New Orleans to join the defending champion Golden State Warriors. The move is not one of necessity but of luxury for Golden State, which already has the best roster in the NBA and three titles in four years.

Cousins picked Golden State over the Celtics, and the Lakers had a chance to sign him at a similar rate but decided to go another route.

While the Lakers said they couldn’t wait around to let Cousins get healthy while the rest of the team progressed through the season, the Warriors have exactly that luxury. Which is why Cousins landing in Oakland makes so much sense. And the team has made it clear there’s no need to rush Cousins and his achilles injury back onto the court.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Summer League 2018#Golden State Warriors
TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA Summer League 2018

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 4 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 6 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP