For weeks, the Denver Nuggets have been rumored to be in search of a cost-saving trade that would help the team avoid serious luxury tax penalties for the 2018-19 season. Despite their desperation to avoid a hefty tax bill after Nikola Jokic’s max deal kicks in, they are still doing everything they can to keep their top free agent.

Reports have emerged ahead of the opening of free agency on July 1 that indicate shooting guard Will Barton will remain with the Nuggets on a four-year deal in the $50 million range.

Will Barton, Denver will come to terms on a four-year deal just north of $50 million when free agency opens, sources tell @YahooSportsNBA. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) July 1, 2018

After the initial word from Chris Mannix of Yahoo, David Aldridge of NBA.com provided confirmation.