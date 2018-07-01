Will Barton Is Reportedly Set To Agree To A $50 Million Contract With The Nuggets

#2018 NBA Free Agency
06.30.18 27 mins ago

Getty Image

For weeks, the Denver Nuggets have been rumored to be in search of a cost-saving trade that would help the team avoid serious luxury tax penalties for the 2018-19 season. Despite their desperation to avoid a hefty tax bill after Nikola Jokic’s max deal kicks in, they are still doing everything they can to keep their top free agent.

Reports have emerged ahead of the opening of free agency on July 1 that indicate shooting guard Will Barton will remain with the Nuggets on a four-year deal in the $50 million range.

After the initial word from Chris Mannix of Yahoo, David Aldridge of NBA.com provided confirmation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyDENVER NUGGETSWill Barton

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 2 days ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP